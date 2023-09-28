Check your tickets! Four Arizonans take home big lottery prizes Wednesday

PHOENIX — Check your tickets! Four Arizonans could be holding lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 after Wednesday's drawings.

The biggest prize is going to one lucky person who won the Fantasy 5 Jackpot on Wednesday. That prize is worth $126,000.

The ticket was sold at the Quick Country Store in Cottonwood.

Three lucky people won $50,000 in last night's Powerball drawing.

One ticket was sold at the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Phoenix.

Another was sold at the Superpumper location near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in Scottsdale.

The third was sold at a Safeway in Bullhead City.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63, and the Powerball was 7.

No one took home the big Powerball jackpot last night, meaning Saturday's drawing will be for an estimated $925 million.

You can buy Powerball tickets until 7 p.m. Saturday night, with the drawing one hour later at 8 p.m.