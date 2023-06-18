Chase Field power outage prompts D-backs, Guardians delay

PHOENIX — A power outage at Chase Field Sunday caused a temporary delay in the game.

The ballpark lost power in the bottom of the first inning of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cleveland Guardians. D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll was batting when the lights suddenly went out.

Umpires decided the field was too dim to play and met with stadium officials before briefly clearing the field.

D-backs officials say the outage lasted 15 minutes and affected some lights and sound. They were informed it was part of a power surge to the downtown power grid.

Facility staff reportedly worked quickly to power backup systems and reset all functions, allowing the game to continue.

The game was played in the afternoon, but temperatures in the 100s in the Valley meant the 25-year-old stadium's retractable roof was closed

ABC15 has reached out to APS to learn what caused the power surge.