Celebrating 4th of July early at Saguaro Lake

MESA, AZ — Hundreds of people filled Saguaro Lake near Mesa on Friday.

Lake goers included families and bachelorette parties.

One group told ABC15 they were getting a jump start on the holiday weekend.

"I'm excited. I've never been to Arizona," said Ally Goodwin, a friend of the bride.

"We got a pool party in the works -- cowboy disco theme -- we got clubs to go to and we got the coolest house ever that we're staying at," she added.

Other groups were trying to escape the heat.

"Kick back, relax, be on the water," said Will Bagley.

"Being on the water, it's beautiful," he added.

Balgey's wife, Yolanda, shared that same sentiment.

"Just being in the water and seeing what's out there," she said.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Game and Fish Department will be on high alert over the weekend.

The department is increasing patrol and will be on the lookout for people using alcohol and boating.

Kalene Lopez, the bride-to-be, said she's expecting a special weekend.

"I'll always remember it because my best friends are here and I definitely miss my little ones but this is my first time in Arizona so I'm loving it."