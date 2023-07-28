Cave Creek residents asked to cut water usage because of broken water pump

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Cave Creek officials are asking residents to conserve water after damage to one of the town's pumps.

Town officials say water is currently pumping at a reduced rate of flow to the water treatment plant.

The reduced flow rate is because of a storm surge that damaged a pump on the town's Central Arizona Project water pipeline.

Residents are being asked to avoid washing clothes and dishes, shut off irrigation, avoid filling pools, and any other water usage for the time being.

The town says conservation is needed until repairs can be made and water reservoirs can be brought back to safe levels to provide full water service.

For the latest updates on the situation, you can visit the Town of Cave Creek's website.

