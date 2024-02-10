Case of Measles confirmed in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Health officials are confirming a case of measles has been detected in Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says the highly contagious disease has been confirmed in an "international visitor" in the county.

MCDPH is currently conducting an investigation.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through the air. Those who are not vaccinated have the highest risk of developing measles.

Measles can cause serious illness, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with depressed immune systems.

Symptoms consistent with measles include fever, cough, white spots in the throat, runny nose, red and/or watery eyes, or a rash.

It can take up to 21 days after their last exposure for a person infected with measles to start showing symptoms.

If you start showing symptoms, you are asked to self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider.

If you do not have a health care provider and need care, you are asked to contact an urgent care or the hospital before visiting and let them know that you suspect you have measles.

For more information on measles, click here.