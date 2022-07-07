Brittney Griner's wife, teammates, fans call for release at rally

PHOENIX — New calls were made at a rally Wednesday night inside the Footprint Center to bring home Brittney Griner. She's been detained in Russia for months. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, along with teammates and fans came together to make their voices heard.

Cherelle made her first appearance in front of ABC15’s cameras since her wife was detained in Russia and made her first public statement since talking to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris early Wednesday.

"I am frustrated. I am frustrated 140 days have passed since my wife has been able to speak to me, our family and friends,” said Cherelle.

Brittney Griner remains in Russia after authorities say the Phoenix Mercury star had cannabis oil in her luggage at the airport.

"I assure you, what and how I feel is no longer hurt by the impact of this tragedy. What, and how I feel today, is a deeper emotion than hurt," added Cherelle.

Ebony Hill spoke against the president last month at another rally pushing for BG's return, questioning why he had not reached out to Griner or her family.

"It's hard because I think, literally, it could be me. It could be anybody. Watching those videos literally broke me down in tears,” added Hill.

But days later, Griner's wife got a call from the White House.

"I am hopeful now that they've had that conversation. He's gotten the letter from BG. He wrote BG back. I am hopeful there is going to be a positive outcome,” added Hill.

Congressman Greg Stanton, along with the Phoenix Mercury, organized Wednesday's rally.

"I think the power of the letter, that Brittney personally wrote to the president, is the reason why President Biden and Vice President Harris made that call,” said Rep. Stanton.

Griner's wife is trying to remain hopeful.

"Let's make sure this administration knows they have our support to do whatever is necessary and we are not ever going to be quiet until she is home safely,” added Cherelle.

