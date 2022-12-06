Watch Now
Body found in burning car near I-17 in the Sedona area

Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 06, 2022
SEDONA, AZ — An investigation is underway after one person was found dead in a fully engulfed car fire on Stoneman Lake Road near Sedona.

The vehicle was approximately a quarter mile from Interstate 17.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies say they responded to a vehicle fire Sunday night around 5:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived they waited for the fire department to put out the flames and discovered the body in the driver's seat.

Deputies have not said the person's identity, cause of death, or cause of the fire.

YCSO has no leads at this time.

