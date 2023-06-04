Biosphere Fire ignites northeast of Oracle Junction

TUCSON, AZ — State and local crews are working to put out the Biosphere Fire.

The fire is a half mile southwest of the Biosphere and northeast of the Oracle Junction.

Arizona State Forestry, Golder Ranch Fire District, and Northwest Fire District are working to maintain the fire.

Officials say the fire is about 50% contained, and forward progress has been stopped at 13 acres.

The fire is visible to Oracle and the surrounding areas, but there are no evacuations at this time.

State Forestry has launched aircraft, including Single Engine Air Tankers and Air Attack platform to assist with suppression.