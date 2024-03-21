BCBS of Arizona members back in-network at Dignity Health after agreement

PHOENIX — Thousands of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona members are once again in-network at Dignity Health after a contract agreement was reportedly reached.

On March 18, BCBS said Dignity Health accepted the organization’s rates and confirmed to AB15 Wednesday that the offer was accepted.

“Members can resume in-network care at Dignity Health,” BCBS said in a message, with coverage considered in-network as of March 15.

The update comes after Dignity Health announced last month that a majority of BCBS subscribers would be “out of network” after failing to agree to a new contract.

Thousands of BCBSAZ patients out of network at Dignity Health, Aetna patients also at risk

Additionally, ABC15 learned earlier this month that Dignity Health is also in the middle of negotiations with Aetna.

“If new agreements aren’t reached, our California, Arizona and Nevada Dignity Health Hospitals, Physician Groups, Clinics and Ancillary providers will no longer participate in Aetna's network at 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2024,” Dignity Health says.

