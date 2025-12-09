Barro's Pizza donating 100% of proceeds on Tuesday to St. Mary's Food Bank

PHOENIX — On Tuesday, all proceeds from sales at Barro’s Pizza locations will benefit St. Mary’s Food Bank.

The Dec. 9 fundraising event called the “Holiday Hunger Fight” is now in its 14th year. Last year, Barro’s and its customers raised nearly $420,000, providing more than two million meals for people in need.

Barro’s says, like in years prior, “100% of the day’s proceeds from dine-in, carry-out, and delivery” will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank. This is St. Mary’s Food Bank’s top fundraiser of the year.

The restaurant says one pizza can provide 70 meals for families who rely on St. Mary’s Food Bank, and one fountain drink can provide 13 meals.

There are 48 Barro’s Pizza locations in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties. Find a location near you here.