AZDCS Working to Teach Parents and Caregivers about Baby Sleep Safety

Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 28, 2022
It's a heartbreaking statistic: every five days, a baby in Arizona suffocates while sleeping.

That's why as part of "Sudden Infant Death Syndrome" or "SIDS" Awareness Month, Arizona Department of Child Safety is working to teach parents and caregivers the key steps to keeping a safe sleep environment for babies.

Just remember the ABC rule: alone, on their back, in the crib.

That means no pillows, blankets, bumpers or toys, and not having the baby in the bed with parents.

"One of the biggest things is that a lot of times you could roll over the baby and not be aware. Or you could either sometimes it could get bunched up into your covers, or your comforters," said Patrick Hutchins, a certified doula.

DCS does offer resources for families that need a safe sleeping space for their baby.

Just head to dcs.az.gov/services/prevention/safesleep.

