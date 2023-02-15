AZ Hugs gets transformative donation from ABC15 viewer

PHOENIX — A Valley organization is on a mission to help those in need.

AZ Hugs for the Houseless is now one step closer to being able to help more people, thanks to the kindness of ABC15 viewers.

Last week, the organization said it was looking for a trailer to house those in crisis, or who find themselves priced out of where they live.

ABC15 took action and got the word out, and seven days after our initial story aired, AZ Hugs founder Austin Davis got the call he hoped would come quickly.

“We have a trailer, thanks to the kindness of a community member,” said Davis.

ABC15 met with Davis to see the trailer that was donated to AZ Hugs, a project of Arizona Jews for Justice.

“We are already starting the renovation process right here, but what we’re thinking is taking out this queen size/king size bed, (and) putting some bunk beds,” he said.

Luzdelia Caballero: This is a game-changer isn’t it?

“Yeah. You know, I mean a lot of families are making just enough money to stay in the hotel, night to night. Keep the kids off the streets,” Davis answered.

He says this is especially true when there are big events in town, like the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open; events that ended up driving prices for hotel and motel rooms through the roof.

“$300…$500 Motel 6 and we were getting calls from families saying there’s no way to afford this. What are we going to do?” Davis told ABC15.

Luzdelia Caballero: Having this is definitely going to help, right?

“With the Hugs House this crisis respite, it’s going to be the first initial point of contact for a lot of these families,” he said, proudly.

The reality is, not everyone can afford to rent an apartment or own a home.

So trailers, like the one that was donated to AZ Hugs, will go a long way.

“It’s a wonderful thing and I’m just really grateful to our community,” he added.

Davis is overjoyed with this donation and hopes the community will continue to help transform the trailer that needs some work.

“Hey, if you have experience doing this kind of renovating work and you want to help us make this a reality, join us. Hopefully, this can be not only a comfort but also a place of safety," added Davis.

It's a place he says will really help bridge the gap when families are on a waitlist for a shelter or trying to gather funds to stay in a hotel or motel.

“It’s better than I ever could have imagined. Best birthday present ever… 23 never felt so good,” Davis told ABC15 on his birthday.

Davis says the donation of this trailer is truly a reflection of how powerful community support can be.

The best way to contact AZ Hugs is through the organization’s Instagram, and the best way to donate is through the Aris Foundation.