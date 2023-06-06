AZ Game and Fish reports increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reporting an increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona.
The department says since late May, it has received at least 4 cases of hawk attacks; all of which resulted in minor injuries.
AZGFD notes that most of the incidents have come from Tucson, Vail and Oro Valley.
As for a possible cause — the department explains that nesting hawks have a tendency to defensively swoop at passerby.
To keep yourself and others safe, the department advises those heading out on trails to:
- Warn others of nests with safety tape and signs
- Avoid trees with nests
- Carry an open umbrella for protection
AZGFD notes that hawks are protected by law, and can't be harmed.