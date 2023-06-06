Watch Now
AZ Game and Fish reports increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona

The department says there have been at least 4 cases since late May.
Hawk attacks in Southern Arizona
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 18:17:50-04

TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reporting an increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona.

The department says since late May, it has received at least 4 cases of hawk attacks; all of which resulted in minor injuries.

AZGFD notes that most of the incidents have come from Tucson, Vail and Oro Valley.

As for a possible cause — the department explains that nesting hawks have a tendency to defensively swoop at passerby.

To keep yourself and others safe, the department advises those heading out on trails to:

  • Warn others of nests with safety tape and signs
  • Avoid trees with nests
  • Carry an open umbrella for protection

AZGFD notes that hawks are protected by law, and can't be harmed.

