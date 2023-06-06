AZ Game and Fish reports increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is reporting an increase in hawk attacks throughout Southern Arizona.

The department says since late May, it has received at least 4 cases of hawk attacks; all of which resulted in minor injuries.

AZGFD notes that most of the incidents have come from Tucson, Vail and Oro Valley.

As for a possible cause — the department explains that nesting hawks have a tendency to defensively swoop at passerby.

To keep yourself and others safe, the department advises those heading out on trails to:



Warn others of nests with safety tape and signs

Avoid trees with nests

Carry an open umbrella for protection

AZGFD notes that hawks are protected by law, and can't be harmed.