AZ breweries win six medals at U.S. Open Beer Championship

Four Arizona breweries are bringing home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship in Ohio.

12 West Brewing in Mesa brought home the only gold medal for any Arizona brewery. Their Smooth Transitions took home the top prize in the International Pale Ale category.

Grand Canyon Brewing in Williams won three medals at the event. They took home a silver in the American Berry/Fruit Beer - General/Other category for their Prickly Pear Wheat beer. Grand Canyon also earned medals for their Sacred Saguaro (Bronze - Vienna-Style Lager) and Kachina Throwback (Bronze - American Wheat).

OHSO Brewery in Gilbert took silver in the Tea Beer category, with their Sudoku beer.

Huss Brewing in Tempe got the Bronze in the American Berry/Fruit Beer - Blueberry category for their Papago Blueberry Wheat.

Over 9,000 beers from all 50 states competed for medals at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.