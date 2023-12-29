Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Average long-term mortgage rates dip for 9th straight week, sliding to lowest level since May

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.61% from 6.67% last week
For Sale.jpg
Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
For Sale.jpg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 11:16:13-05

PHOENIX — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate retreated for the ninth straight week to its lowest level since May.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.61% from 6.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.42%.

Mortgage rates have been easing since late October, when the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached 7.79%, the highest level since late 2000. The sharp runup in mortgage rates that began early last year has pushed up borrowing costs on home loans, discouraging both buyers and sellers from jumping into the market.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61