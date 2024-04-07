Athletes compete in the Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting Competition

GLENDALE, AZ — Athletes came together Saturday at WADE Strength Gym to compete in the Special Olympics Regional Powerlifting Competition.

"Special Olympics is near and dear to our hearts," said Miryam Gutier-Elm, Co-owner of WADE Strength Systems. "When they get on that platform they're so nervous... they don't know if they can do it, but the moment they step on that platform whether they get the lift or not – you see the smile on their faces you see they're building their self-confidence."

Athletes participated in squat, bench and deadlifting events – some participating in all three such as Leanna Schnell.

Schnell set two personal records at the event.

"I feel like I've gotten stronger with my previous gym," Schnell said. "And then I feel like I'm getting a lot stronger here at this gym too."

Schnell said that her goal was to get stronger physically, mentally and for her job saying she feels like she achieved her goal.

Gutier-Elm encourages the public to come to support the athletes at their next event at the State Summer Games at Raymond S Kellis High School in Glendale, Arizona which runs April 26 and 27.

