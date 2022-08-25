ASU students react to loan forgiveness

TEMPE, AZ — Students and faculty at ASU say they are thrilled with President Biden's decision to forgive up to $20K worth of student loan debt for those who received Pell Grants.

“I know after COVID, it probably has a lot more impact than it would in a time previous to that,” says Frankie Slane, ASU Freshman.

Vicente Alanis an ASU Junior, says, “It means a great deal because there’s a lot of kids, not just me, other students who depend on their parents and on themselves to work hard every day to save money.”

This is Alanis' first year at ASYU after transferring from a community college, “I have some scholarships, but I also have some student loans and it gets kind of stressful,” Alanis says.

In addition to being a full-time student, Alanis works as a server at a retirement home for extra income.

“Why one way and not the other?” questions Dominic Apodaca.

“Why forgive loans that someone has knowingly, they’re signing something saying that I’m taking on this debt. I’m taking on this debt and then complain after they pick a job that doesn’t pay their debt.”

“It’s not just about me, but several people,” says Apodaca. “It’s millions of people that have worked hard to get what they have gotten and have paid their debt already for that.”

Those who didn’t receive a Pell Grant are eligible for up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness. The government will only cancel debt for people making less than $125,000 a year. President Biden extending the Repayment Pause until December 31st.