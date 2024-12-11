ASU course aims to empower students to think critically about AI

TEMPE, AZ — Artificial intelligence technology is spreading rapidly, and a new class at Arizona State University could set the standard for how AI literacy is taught across the U.S.

The class is called "AI Literacy in Design and the Arts," and it covers the benefits, challenges, and ethics surrounding AI.

The class was added to ASU's selection of classes this fall and students will be able again in the spring.

The class is taught by Lance Gharavi, a professor in the School of Music, Dance, and Theatre.

Graduate student Doster Chastain admits he was initially apprehensive about using AI.

“I was scared of AI, and that had kept me from using it for a long time,” Chastain says.

Chastain said his interactions with AI in class has mostly come in the form of a warning. “There's always a clause, an AI clause, in every class syllabus that says, you know, here's the AI rules. Basically, don't use it.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Gharavi’s course takes a different approach, encouraging students to explore AI’s capabilities and limitations.

“I finally had a course that said, ‘No, let’s use this stuff. Let’s play with it. Let’s see where it breaks, let’s see where it excels,’” Chastain explains.

Gharavi’s hope is to empower students with knowledge about generative AI.

“We need people to seize their agency around these technologies,” Gharavi emphasizes. “These technologies are too powerful and too important for us to cede our agency to others.”

Generative AI operates by learning from vast datasets and creating content based on its training.

While some students initially viewed it as a glorified search engine, many, like Chastain, now see it as a digital assistant with a caveat.

“At this point in the game, it takes a little more direction, honestly, than working with an actual assistant,” he observes.

Chastain designs projections for theater productions and says that since taking the course he has used AI as a part of his creative process.

“It doesn’t just find something and regurgitate it to you,” Chastain says. “It learns from the things it trains on and uses that knowledge.”

Gharavi’s course ultimately encourages students to experiment with AI, understanding its potential and pitfalls. For those hesitant about the technology, Gharavi says they should take time to play with, and to truly have fun and play while they do.