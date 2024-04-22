Army kicks off local recruiting push at Falcon Field event

MESA, AZ — New numbers from the military show the U.S. Army and other branches are on track to meet their recruiting goals this year.

"We're at Falcon Field today to connect with communities and to advertise the Army and what they can offer," said Capt. Shane Song, the Tempe recruiting company commander.

Song told ABC15 the Army has been using new "assets" to attract future soldiers.

"We're here with a national-level asset...it has some really cool gadgets inside which have several simulators to show someone what it's like to be a soldier," he said.

Saturday was the first day of a multiple-week-long push to find more recruits in the Valley.

They'll also be going to job fairs at universities and community colleges.

Song said they'll be teaming up with ranger regiments, special forces and reserve units to showcase the Army's options.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she is optimistic about hitting the nationwide 55,000 enlistment goal.

“Right now we are 5,000 contracts ahead of where we were compared to this time last year,” Wormuth said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I don’t want to set expectations too high right now, but I’m feeling good.”

"The programs always change so it's good to have information," said SFC Hosea Rompies, the Superstition recruiting station commander. "Do your homework on it, think about it and when you're ready to make that big life-changing decision that's when you contact your recruiter and say this is something I want to do and show your commitment."