Arizonans feeling the pain of inflation

Many Arizona residents are feeling the pain of inflation.

"It really hits the pockets, I spend about $250 a week in just gas,” said Charles Anderson, a Phoenix resident. “The more prices go up, the more I have to take away from me. I got to give it to my kids, I never take from them but then I start struggling, with myself, so it's like OK I need some new shoes but I can't afford to get them, I got to get gas."

The latest numbers shows Americans are paying about 9% more good than this time last year.

One woman didn’t want to give her name but said the prices for groceries are “very upsetting.”

“And the only way you can get a bargain is they have a coupon,” she said. "And you have to have smartphone in order to have that and I don't have a smartphone so if you don't do technology, they price you out completely."

Recently, President Joe Biden and lawmakers introduced the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill, if approved, would save customers and the government money on prescription drug prices. It would also promote clean energy.

However, some experts have said it could increase inflation in the short-term, but keep it from happening down the road.

The bill would likely need the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

A spokesperson from her office told ABC15, “Sen. Sinema is not commenting on the legislation as she’s reviewing it and waiting to see what comes out of the Senate’s parliamentarian process.”

Her office also said she is ‘laser focused’ on helping Arizonans get back to normal.

Meantime, business owner Jaswinder Singh said he’s trying to help people by selling gas at a lower price than his competitors.

Singh runs CK Food Mart near 20th St. and Osborn Rd.

He told ABC15 times are tough for everyone including local business owners.

"Very hard right now, very hard for everyone,” he said. “A lot of expenses — property tax, electricity bills, a lot going on with the business too."

Senators are expected to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act some time next month.