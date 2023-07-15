Arizona WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

TUCSON, AZ — A World War II veteran is counting his blessings on his 101st birthday.

Art Ehramjian served in WWII. Meeting him, you'd never know he's over 100 years old as he zips around pretty quickly with his walker.

Medals hang high on his wall with pride, but not as much pride he has for his granddaughter's picture, who is an Arizona wildcat.

He was on active duty for 30 years with the Quartermaster Corps of the New Jersey Army National Guard.

During the war, Ehramjian was deployed to Iran.

