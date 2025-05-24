Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona Republican admits sleeping through vote on massive bill: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Valley congressman David Schweikert told KTAR News that the blunder was 'embarrassing'
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
David Schweikert
Posted

WASHINGTON, DC — Arizona U.S. Rep. David Schweikert confirmed that he missed this week’s House vote on a massive bill central to President Donald Trump’s agenda because he fell asleep.

“It’s embarrassing,” the northeast Valley Republican told KTAR News on Friday.

Schweikert, chair of the Joint Economic Committee, said he’d been negotiating the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for “36 straight hours” before going down the hall to change his shirt early Thursday.

“Next thing I know, I’m holding a cup of coffee and my phone is ringing saying the vote is on. I’d fallen asleep,” he said.

He raced back to the House floor, but it was too late.

Read the full story on KTAR News here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen