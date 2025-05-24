Arizona Republican admits sleeping through vote on massive bill: ‘It’s embarrassing’

WASHINGTON, DC — Arizona U.S. Rep. David Schweikert confirmed that he missed this week’s House vote on a massive bill central to President Donald Trump’s agenda because he fell asleep.

“It’s embarrassing,” the northeast Valley Republican told KTAR News on Friday.

Schweikert, chair of the Joint Economic Committee, said he’d been negotiating the One Big Beautiful Bill Act for “36 straight hours” before going down the hall to change his shirt early Thursday.

“Next thing I know, I’m holding a cup of coffee and my phone is ringing saying the vote is on. I’d fallen asleep,” he said.

He raced back to the House floor, but it was too late.

