Arizona man Jacob Zerkle arrested for assaulting officers during January 6 Capitol riots

TUCSON, AZ — 50-year-old Jacob Zerkle of Bowie, Arizona, has been arrested, accused of assaulting law enforcement during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

According to the Department of Justice, Zerkle "physically engaged on the West Lawn with multiple officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, who were attempting to protect the Capitol grounds."

Zerkle is seen on a surveillance video trying to punch and shove officers and trying to grab the baton of another.

He was arrested Tuesday in Tucson.

In total, more than 245 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement connected to the January 6 riots, according to the DOJ.