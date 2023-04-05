Arizona Lottery: Two winning tickets sold in Tuesday night drawings

Check your tickets! There are two big lottery prize winners in the Valley after last night's drawings.

The first ticket was a jackpot winner for the Triple Twist drawing. Arizona lottery officials say the $265,000 ticket was sold at a Superpumper in Chandler, near Riggs and Alma School roads.

The winning numbers were: 2, 26, 33, 35, 38, 41

There was also a $10,000 prize winner from yesterday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was sold at a Safeway in Scottsdale, near Pinnacle Peak and Scottsdale roads. It matched 4 out of the 5 numbers, along with the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were: 1, 37, 45, 62, 64, Mega Ball: 4

No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night. Friday's estimated jackpot currently stands at $414 Million with an estimated cash value of $221.0 million.