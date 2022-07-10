Arizona Humane Society hopes to get 750 pets adopted in 21 days

Arizona Humane Society is hoping to get 750 pets adopted in 21 days.

From July 11 to July 31, all pet adoption fees will be waived.

Both Arizona Humane Society adoption locations, the South Mountain Campus and Petsmart at Old Town Scottsdale, are taking part in the adoption special.

Adopted pets will by spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Pets will also be sent to their new homes with a bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

The special also includes a free follow-up exam with VCA animal hospitals.

One pet AHS says is in desperate need of finding a family is "9-years-young" Rocky, who has been in AHS care for 155 days after being surrendered in February.

There are currently over 1,200 pets at the humane society in need of homes, according to AHS.

"Adopting a pet from AHS not only gives a pet in need the loving home it deserves, it allows AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ and Cruelty Investigators to continue bringing in even more sick, injured and abused pets with nowhere else to turn," said AHS in a release.

To view the pets currently up for adoption, visit azhumane.org/adopt.

