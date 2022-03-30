Arizona Governor Ducey signs off on 15-week abortion ban

PHOENIX — Governor Ducey has approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks in Arizona.

The House approved the measure last week, a month after the Senate gave its OK. Ducey signed off on the bill Wednesday.

“In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life – including preborn life,” said Governor Ducey in a letter. “I believe it is each state's responsibility to protect them.”

Physicians who perform an abortion in violation of this statute and in a non-medical emergency, are subject to be charged with a class 6 felony and if convicted, will have their license suspended or revoked, according to a release from Governor Ducey. The release also says women who received an abortion after 15 weeks may not be prosecuted.

Governor Doug Ducey also signed a pair of anti-LGBT bills Wednesday that prohibit gender-reassignment surgery for minors and bans transgender athletes from playing on girl's sports teams.

Ducey’s approval of the anti-abortion bill comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a similar Mississippi law and may even overturn the right to abortion altogether in place for five decades.

Supporters of the 15-week bill, like Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod, said during discussions, "this bill strikes an appropriate balance for the health and safety of the mother as well as the life of the unborn child."

But many like State Senator Lupe Contreras believe the government has no business dictating a woman's health care decision.

"My wife and I make the choices in our household. We are a team. We chose to be a team. We will make those choices. I don't think we as a legislature should be making that choice," Contreras (D-South Phoenix) said.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide the Mississippi anti-abortion law by the end of June. If the court upholds the law and overturns all of Roe v Wade, a possibility, Arizona reverts to its pre-Roe anti-abortion law. That law outlaws all abortions with an exception for the life and health of the mother.