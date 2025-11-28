Arizona Department of Transportation releases three new license plates for good causes

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division revealed three new license plates, allowing drivers to ride in style for a good cause.

The charitable causes selected for the plates are Ovarian Cancer Awareness, Verde Valley Wine Trail, and the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation.

“Specialty license plates offer a fun way to put that personal touch on a vehicle and show your proud support for one of these uniquely Arizona organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased to offer the various plates that will have an impact for the organizations dedicated to helping Arizona and our communities.”

Most specialty plates cost $25 each year. Of that amount, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. During the fiscal year that ended June 30, sales of specialty plates contributed over $14.5 million to various causes and charities.

Below are the three new plates:

Verde Valley Wine Trail

This specialty plate is available to anyone and offered in a motorcycle format; $17 goes to support sustainable vineyard practices, promoting responsible driving initiatives, as well as inspiring more people to visit and discover the beauty of northern Arizona.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness

This specialty plate is available to anyone and is also offered in a motorcycle format; $17 of the fee goes to support programs that provide education, resources, and direct support services to ovarian cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

Phoenix Mercury

This plate will be available to anyone and also offered in a motorcycle format; $17 goes to the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation, using the platform of basketball to provide resources and support that strengthen and unite communities across Arizona.

For more information, visit azmvdnow.gov.