Americans Airlines flight bound for Phoenix diverted after bird strike

COLUMBUS, OH — Passengers on a flight to travel from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix had quite the scare this morning.

FAA officials say the crew on American Airlines flight 1958 reported a bird strike just after taking off.

Video ABC15 has received showed flames coming out of the engine after the strike.

The plane was able to return safely to John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 8 a.m. Eastern time.

American Airlines released the following statement to ABC15 after the incident:

"American Airlines flight 1958, with service from Columbus (CMH) to Phoenix (PHX), returned to CMH shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to PHX. Safety is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding."

A passenger on the plane tells ABC15 they are scheduled for another flight to Phoenix later in the day Sunday.

The FAA is investigating the incident.