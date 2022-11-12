Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

American Airlines flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue

The flight landed safely and passengers were put on another plane to their destination
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Airplane generic
Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 14:26:33-05

PHOENIX — A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.

American Airlines officials say their flight 818 bound for Charlotte turned around after the cockpit crew reported a mechanical issue.

The plane was able to land safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Passengers were put on another aircraft to resume their flight to Charlotte.

The airline hasn't said what the mechanical issue that forced the plane to turn around was.

American Airlines apologized for the inconvenience the issue caused.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway