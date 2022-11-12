American Airlines flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue

PHOENIX — A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.

American Airlines officials say their flight 818 bound for Charlotte turned around after the cockpit crew reported a mechanical issue.

The plane was able to land safely and taxied to the gate under its own power.

Passengers were put on another aircraft to resume their flight to Charlotte.

The airline hasn't said what the mechanical issue that forced the plane to turn around was.

American Airlines apologized for the inconvenience the issue caused.