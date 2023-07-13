Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for 5-day-old baby last seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix

Officials say the infant is in need of life-saving medical treatment
Rosa Santana
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jul 12, 2023
PHOENIX — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-day-old baby who was last seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center Wednesday morning.

Officials say the baby might be with his mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana. She is 5"2' tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a duffle bag.

Santana was last seen leaving the hospital, located near 24th and Roosevelt streets, Wednesday morning around 11:45 a.m. with her newborn baby in the duffle bag, according to officials.

Officials say the infant is in need of life-saving medical treatment and has a feeding tube.

If anyone has any information regarding the baby or his mother's whereabouts, contact 911.

