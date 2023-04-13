Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ALDI opening its first Glendale location

The popular grocery chain is rapidly growing throughout Arizona.
ALDI Arizona Grand Opening
Mark Peterman/AP
FILE - ALDI opens its first store in Goodyear, Arizona on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. This is the company's first store in Arizona and is part of its national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for ALDI)
ALDI Arizona Grand Opening
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:35:25-04

GLENDALE, AZ — ALDI is expanding its reach across the Phoenix metropolitan area and is preparing to open its tenth Arizona location on April 27.

The new grocery store will be in Glendale and is near 59th Avenue and Bell Road and will open its doors for the first time, Thursday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

The chain grocery store is known for its store simplicity and low prices.

ALDI Arizona Grand Opening
FILE - Customer shops the fresh produce section at the new Goodyear, AZ ALDI store on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for ALDI)

ALDI says the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from April 27 through April 30.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!