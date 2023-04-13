ALDI opening its first Glendale location

GLENDALE, AZ — ALDI is expanding its reach across the Phoenix metropolitan area and is preparing to open its tenth Arizona location on April 27.

The new grocery store will be in Glendale and is near 59th Avenue and Bell Road and will open its doors for the first time, Thursday, April 27 at 8 a.m.

The chain grocery store is known for its store simplicity and low prices.

Mark Peterman/AP FILE - Customer shops the fresh produce section at the new Goodyear, AZ ALDI store on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for ALDI)

ALDI says the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from April 27 through April 30.