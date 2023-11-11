Two people, child hospitalized after crash at Cactus and Scottsdale roads

SCOTTSDALE — Two people and a child were taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus and Scottsdale roads Saturday afternoon.

Scottsdale officials say that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

An unknown number of patients were treated at the scene and two people were taken to the hospital in one ambulance. A third individual was also taken to the hospital.

Phoenix fire officials say the child is in critical condition and one adult is in stable condition. The age and condition of the third individual is currently unknown.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.