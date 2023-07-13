ADOT reveals five new specialty license plates, two plate redesigns

PHOENIX — Arizona car owners will now have even more options to choose from for the license plate for their vehicles.

The Arizona Department of Transportation unveiled five new specialty license plates on Thursday, along with two re-designs.

The state already offers more than 90 other specialty plates.

Some specialty plates raise money for charities and non-profit groups.

During the past fiscal year that ended June 30, specialty plate sales raised more than $12 million for various causes.

SEE ALL SEVEN PLATES BELOW:

Alice Cooper's Solid Rock

Money raised from Alice Cooper's Solid Rock plates will go to support free art, music, and dance programs for all youth at Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa.

Arizona Realtors Homes for All

Anyone in Arizona can get this plate, and proceeds go to the Arizona Realtors Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach to help communities statewide get housing projects started.

Cancer Support for Families

Anyone can buy this plate to support Cancer Support Community Arizona's emotional and social support services.

Diné College Warriors

This specialty plate is open to all, with proceeds going towards educational pursuits and success of students at Diné College on the Navajo Nation.

U.S. Army

Anyone can purchase this specialty plate, and money raised from proceeds will go to scholarships for children of soldiers and spouses of active duty enlisted soldiers.

REDESIGN - Arizona Coyotes

REDESIGN - Honoring Fallen Police Officers

Those who currently have Arizona Coyotes or Families of Fallen Police Officers license plates can request the new designs for a $5 replacement fee plus postage. The previous design will remain valid. The Families of Fallen Police Officers' plate is being changed to the Honoring Fallen Police Officers.

Money raised from Arizona Coyotes plates will continue to go to the team's foundation, while the Honoring Fallen Police Officers plate supports C.O.P.S Arizona.