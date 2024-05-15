Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Maverick, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has sadly been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since January. This goofy boy was surrendered to our Field Team by his previous owner following an investigation and has been waiting for his second chance ever since. Throughout his time with us, Maverick has been treated for an ear infection and kennel cough, which he handled like a champ. We also learned that an unfortunate chicken allergy means that his stomach can be easily upset by foods that may otherwise be safe for dogs, but Maverick's sensitive tummy certainly doesn't slow him down.With every day that has passed since he entered our doors, Maverick has become an even more sociable and cuddly boy than ever before. We've learned that he never shies away from giving kisses, is always accepting of a good belly rub, and loves going for rides in the car. We couldn't be prouder of Maverick's transformation and know that he would be a great addition to any adventurous, fun-loving family. Come and meet him at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Samuel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A774815 AHS

Darling | 2 years old | 52 pounds | female | ID # A4959389 | Darling's personality matches her name! While she prefers strangers go slow when meeting her for the first time, she'll quickly start wanting to play once she trusts you. She is also a big fan of belly rubs. Darling will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Yak - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Scarlet - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772615 AHS

Spitz | 8 years old | 76 lbs | male | ID # A4957854 | Spitz is ready to start the next chapter of his life! He's a bit nervous around all the sights and sounds in the shelter, but he's gradually warming up to meeting new people. He'd like a home that can offer him some peace and quiet. Spitz will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Rue - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771851 AHS

Gia | 3 years old | 54 pounds | female | ID # A4961038 | Gia is a sweet, playful pup who is looking for her forever family. She loves kids, car rides and long walks in the park. Gia will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bruiser - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hattie May - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A774481 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Pepper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A767455 AHS

Quinton | 4 years old | 52 pounds | male | ID # A4952637 | Quinton is a high energy, playful boy who will run to you for cuddles. He loves meeting new people and isn't afraid to cover you in slobbery kisses. Quinton will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gus Bus | 4 years old | 118 pounds | male | ID # A4964494 | Gus Bus was a stray dog who was lured into his finder's car with a donut. His heart is even bigger than his size, and he has a calm and affectionate nature! Gus Bus will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Simon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A774816 AHS

Ernie | 5 years old | 71 lbs | male | ID # A4951753 | Ernie is a gentle, shy dog looking for a home of his own. He's easily startled, but he's hoping to find an owner who can be patient and earn his trust. Ernie will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gravy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bagel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A761787 AHS

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next