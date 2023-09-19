ABC's David Muir to receive 40th Cronkite Award for journalism excellence in Phoenix

PHOENIX — ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir has been announced as the recipient of the 40th Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism from Arizona State University.

Muir will be honored at a luncheon in downtown Phoenix in February 2024.

"David Muir is one of the most prolific journalists of this generation. He has made a global impact with his ability to hold powerful world leaders accountable and highlight issues that engage a worldwide audience," said ASU's Cronkite School Dean Battinto L. Batts Jr. "His work exemplifies the core principles that Walter Cronkite valued, and we're honored to present him with this award."

Past recipients of the journalism award include Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Anderson Cooper, Gayle King, Lester Holt, Al Roker, and Bob Costas.

The award has been given to honorees since 1984.