ABC15 takes a look at water rescue breakdowns during 2022 monsoon season

As the last bits of Hurricane Ian smack against the east coast, more than 1,600 people have been rescued from the flooding in Florida.

While Arizona has never experienced a ‘full-on’ hurricane, the Valley has experienced remnants of one.

But, one storm Arizonans know probably more than anyone is a monsoon storm.

ABC15 found out more about this season's water rescues.

Just as ABC15's meteorologists know when monsoon season arrives, so does Phoenix Fire Captain Even Gammage.

"It's an event for us, I'll say, here in the city of Phoenix,” said Captain Gammage.

Fire departments all over the Valley expect increased calls for service to help get people out of the water between June 15 and September 30.

"This is an area, historically, that easily floods. This road here on 67th Avenue just north of Southern Avenue," added Capt. Gammage.

Capt. Gammage met with ABC15, there, at the bottom of the Salt River.

"I worked in this area, quite a bit, throughout my career. So, I have been on at least two water rescues in this area myself,” added Capt. Gammage.

This monsoon season we’ve had 17 days of measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

But, the year before was one of the wettest with 23 days, and in 2020, it was one of the driest with just two days.

Whether a monsoon season is busy, or not, first responders are always mindful of monsoon storms.

"We haven't had such a bad season with having those rescues, but it is still always a threat for us. So, that is something we are always preparing for,” added Capt. Gammage.

ABC15 pulled the numbers for Phoenix water rescues during the 2022 season:

June 2022 = 1

July 2022 = 11

August 2022 = 0

September = 6

Back in 2021, the number was 22.

The number was 16 in 2020.

"No rescue is cookie-cutter. There is always something unexpected and that is why our technical rescue teams train so much,” added Capt. Gammage.

An area of Phoenix where ABC15 met with the fire captain is in the middle of several fire stations near 67th and Southern avenues. Gammage says it is only about five miles from the nearest technical response team.

Firefighters stay ready to respond all over the Valley.

Checking the water rescue numbers in Scottsdale, firefighters say they counted two this monsoon season.

In Mesa this season, crews pulled 15.

Chandler first responders helped save three.

When it comes to training, Valley departments train together.

"It could be someone drove through a wash and now they need to rescue another car. It could be driving through a canal. We have those all throughout Chandler," said Chandler Firefighter Niko Countouriotis.

"They are specialists in what they do. It is continuous and weekly training to prepare for any event that comes their way. They are what we call our big toolbox,” added Capt. Gammage.