ABC15 takes a closer look at Phoenix Zoo's security

Zoo animal mysteries have become a growing concern nationwide in recent weeks.

ABC15 crews took a behind-the-scenes look at security measures at the Phoenix Zoo to help make sure similar situations don't happen in the Valley.

"I manage the collection and supervise the staff that is working with the animals and horticulture,” said Drew Foster.

ABC15 was first taken to see the zoo's nine squirrel monkeys, learning each is individually identified.

"That's important, to us, in monitoring their health and well-being,” added Foster.

Foster guided ABC15's crews into a hidden space where the tamarin monkey's live.

He tells ABC15 his team builds safety and security into their daily routines.

"They're checking and assessing, not just the animals, but also the animal habitat every day verifying that everything is secure and safe,” added Foster.

According to zoo officials, security cameras are spread across the grounds, including the many gates that house its 3,000 animals.

Foster says no gate is ever left open, once a zookeeper goes in, the same person locks it.

ABC15 stopped by to see the tigers, 8-year-old Joanne and 4-year-old Raja.

Their keeper, Emily, has full access here.

But, she can't get into another habitat.

Foster makes sure certain people have certain keys.

"For instance, the elephant keepers and elephant staff have access to elephant areas. But, our bird staff don't. They have access only to bird areas,” added Foster.

Foster says he has talked with all of his employees about the incidents in Dallas and plans to talk to them again in light of what happened in Louisiana. He expects an even bigger conversation from all supervisors with all employees.

The theft of zoo animals is also rare.

Foster says he is not aware of any animals being stolen from the Phoenix Zoo in the many years he's been on staff.

But, says what's happening across the country has his team watching closely.