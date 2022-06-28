Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A person is 'down' after shooting with police near 52nd St and Thomas Road

52nd St/Thomas OIS
Jordan Bontke
52nd St/Thomas OIS
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 21:57:54-04

PHOENIX  — Phoenix police say one person is "down" after a shooting involving police near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

Officials say the area remains active and traffic restrictions are expected in the area.

Officials have not said if any officers have been injured.

The condition of the person involved is not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!