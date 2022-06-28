A person is 'down' after shooting with police near 52nd St and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is "down" after a shooting involving police near 52nd Street and Thomas Road.

Officials say the area remains active and traffic restrictions are expected in the area.

@PhoenixPolice are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of 52nd Street and Thomas Road. Suspect is down. PIO on the way to scene. Expect traffic restrictions in the immediate area. pic.twitter.com/D6X48e48dk — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 28, 2022

Officials have not said if any officers have been injured.

The condition of the person involved is not yet clear.

