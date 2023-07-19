A close look at the impact Valley nurseries experience during excessive heat days

PHOENIX — Protecting plants and trees from the scorching conditions is a constant battle during a heat wave like the one affecting the Valley.

ABC15 stopped by a nursery this week to see how businesses are doing during the heat wave and learned there are no signs of slowing down.

Business was usual for Moon Valley Nurseries near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.

"We grow all of our own trees. We go out and plant them. We guarantee them,” said Operations Manager Taylor Parsons.

Parsons showed ABC15 some of their 4-acre site and how well the plants and trees are holding up with the scorching temperatures.

"I mean, it kind of speaks for itself. As long as you water properly, do the best you can,” said Parsons.

Scorching temperatures in the Valley are not letting up anytime soon and for many who live and work outside officials say they must continue to stay alert and hydrated.

"We are drinking water like crazy. No one comes into this nursery and gets past this front entrance without a water bottle,” said Parsons.

Parsons admits fewer customers might be coming through the entrance in this heat. But, even with less foot traffic, she says the nursery is not seeing a drop in business.

"Honestly, most of our business is coming from phone calls, so we are always here. You know? Even if it is 118º out,” added Parsons.

Parsons led the ABC15 team through the Date Palms area which her team planted Monday morning near the nursery's entrance. Those, like many other plants and trees she says, often do well in excessive heat.

"You have your desert plants, you have your tropical, but it really comes down to how you are caring for them,” she said.

Parsons points out, for the most part, helping any plant and tree thrive during warmer weather comes down to where you get them.

"When you are looking at four-year plants, going to local nurseries where they do grow them locally, that's going to be the big difference there,” added Parsons.