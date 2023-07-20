A/C issues at Downtown YMCA getting fixed

PHOENIX — Residents say that units at the Lincoln Family Downtown YMCA are in the 80s and 90s after the air conditioning went out.

"It feels like 90 degrees, like, I come outside to try and get some air," said Jordan Monroe.

There are around 120 people living in the residence tower. A YMCA spokesperson told ABC15 they learned on Sunday that the air conditioning was running at a limited functionality and by Wednesday, it was out.

"Since then, what we've done, is we've taken steps to secure as many portable A/C units as possible. Obviously, making sure that those who are in the greatest need — whether that's because the temperature is high or they have health conditions — are receiving those so they remain comfortable," said JT Turner, the executive director of PR and communications at Valley of the Sun YMCA.

The good news is the common areas and YMCA member facilities remain cool. The organization said they are also in the process of getting cots to offer alternative sleeping arrangements during this time. Right now, they still don't have a timeline on when the A/C will be fixed but they have ordered the necessary parts.

"It's a lack of maintenance," said Jamie Spencer, a resident at the YMCA.

Spencer says as a longtime resident, this isn't the first time they have experienced A/C issues. His biggest concern is that the repairs will take months and that his elderly neighbors might not be able to handle the heat. So, in the meantime, he and others are doing what they can.

"We actually go and check and knock on doors and say 'Hey, what do you need? Are you okay? What can we do?'" said Spencer.