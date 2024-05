Tonto National Forest officials say Bush Highway will reopen at 11 p.m. Monday night as crews continue to battle the 87 Fire near Saguaro Lake.

Officials say crews and multiple agencies are working to contain the fire that has burned 85 acres.

Operations are expected to continue Tuesday morning.

Drivers are asked to plan for an alternate route.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.