$565 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight

PHOENIX — Mega Millions fever is returning across the nation. A $565 million jackpot is up for grabs tonight!

It comes after no one hit the $510 million jackpot Friday night. Friday's numbers were 15, 21, 32, 38, 62, and the Mega ball was 8.

If the jackpot is hit tonight, it would be the sixth-largest Mega Millions prize won in the game's history.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was in mid-October.

Despite being such a large prize, it doesn't compare to the largest Mega Millions jackpot hit in 2022.

Back in July, a lucky $1.3 billion jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Illinois.

The numbers for tonight's big prize will be drawn at 9 p.m. Arizona time.