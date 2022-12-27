Watch Now
$565 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs tonight

It's the sixth-largest prize in the history of Mega Millions
Mega Millions Jackpot
Gerry Broome/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Mega Millions Jackpot
Posted at 4:22 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 06:22:49-05

PHOENIX — Mega Millions fever is returning across the nation. A $565 million jackpot is up for grabs tonight!

It comes after no one hit the $510 million jackpot Friday night. Friday's numbers were 15, 21, 32, 38, 62, and the Mega ball was 8.

If the jackpot is hit tonight, it would be the sixth-largest Mega Millions prize won in the game's history.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was in mid-October.

Despite being such a large prize, it doesn't compare to the largest Mega Millions jackpot hit in 2022.

Back in July, a lucky $1.3 billion jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Illinois.

The numbers for tonight's big prize will be drawn at 9 p.m. Arizona time.

