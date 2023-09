PHOENIX — Five people, including firefighters, were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in south Phoenix.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a Phoenix Fire Department truck was involved in a crash near 40th Street and Broadway Road.

Officials at the scene tell ABC15 that four firefighters and another person involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Details on what caused the crash haven't been provided.