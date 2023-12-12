Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

4-year-old child and two adults bitten by coyotes near I-17 and Happy Valley Road

All three individuals were treated for their injuries
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Coyote
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 19:28:19-05

PHOENIX — Three people were bitten by a coyote or coyotes since Saturday in an area just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, according to Arizona Game and Fish.

Officials say a 4-year-old child was bitten on the lower leg while walking with family members.

A man who was jogging in the same area was reportedly bit on Saturday as well.

According to officials a man was bitten on the heel by a coyote on Monday south of Happy Valley Road and I-17.

Game and Fish authorities say all three individuals received medical treatment and rabies shots.

One coyote was removed Sunday evening as officials continue searching the area.

The public is advised to be aware of their surroundings and are asked to report any new coyote sightings in the area bordered by I-17 east to 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road north of Jomax Road; the public is asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

Coyote attacks on people do occur and have the potential to be serious. There have been 28 coyote attacks on people in the Phoenix metropolitan area in the past 26 years.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61