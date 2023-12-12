4-year-old child and two adults bitten by coyotes near I-17 and Happy Valley Road

PHOENIX — Three people were bitten by a coyote or coyotes since Saturday in an area just east of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, according to Arizona Game and Fish.

Officials say a 4-year-old child was bitten on the lower leg while walking with family members.

A man who was jogging in the same area was reportedly bit on Saturday as well.

According to officials a man was bitten on the heel by a coyote on Monday south of Happy Valley Road and I-17.

AZGFD wildlife officers are searching for a coyote that bit 3 people since Saturday. To report new coyote sightings in the area bordered by I-17 east to 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak Rd north to Jomax Road, call AZGFD at 623-236-7201. In an emergency, call 911. https://t.co/eWqdeBisjg pic.twitter.com/2i8KBzbwIZ — Arizona Game & Fish (@azgfd) December 12, 2023

Game and Fish authorities say all three individuals received medical treatment and rabies shots.

One coyote was removed Sunday evening as officials continue searching the area.

The public is advised to be aware of their surroundings and are asked to report any new coyote sightings in the area bordered by I-17 east to 19th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road north of Jomax Road; the public is asked to call the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 623-236-7201.

Coyote attacks on people do occur and have the potential to be serious. There have been 28 coyote attacks on people in the Phoenix metropolitan area in the past 26 years.