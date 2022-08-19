Deputies rescue 39 students, drivers after bus gets stuck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Office has rescued 39 students and two drivers after the bus they were traveling in got stuck.

Public Information Officer Ramon Hernández says it happened in the area of Sandario and Ina Roads.

Chief of the Picture Rocks Fire & Medical District explains the children are students of Picture Rocks Elementary School.

He confirms the children are safe without any injuries.

⚠️⛈ A busy monsoon weekend starting off with a bang.



The school bus partially tipped over in a flooded wash in Picture Rocks. Thankfully we’re told all 39 students and 2 drivers were rescued with no injuries.



More live @ 4,5,6 @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/iHLKDTt8hT — Ryan Fish (@RyanFishTV) August 19, 2022