3-year-old taken to the hospital after being pulled from pool

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool near 12th Street and Bell Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the girl's mother jumped into the water to save her daughter.

The girl was coughing and breathing on her own when firefighters arrived.

The mother and daughter were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is the third water-related incident involving children this week. On Thursday, a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in Phoenix. On Friday, a 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in Goodyear. Both were transported in stable condition.