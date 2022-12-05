21-year-old Phoenix resident wins million-dollar jackpot at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Lone Butte

CHANDLER, AZ — Christmas came early for Luis Rodriguez Gomez. The 21-year-old hit a jackpot worth $1,100,075 while playing Blackjack at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Lone Butte.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming (APG), it is the largest table games jackpot in state history.

Arizona’s newest millionaire was ecstatic about the win and thrilled to share the experience with his brother who talked him into visiting the casino the night of the big win.

“I was actually down to my last hand when I put down a $15 bet and put $5 on the progressive circle. When I realized what I had won I immediately jumped on top of my brother,” Gomez said.

Gomez triggered the progressive on the all-new King of Cards Table Games Progressive at Lone Butte. The game links a progressive jackpot across multiple table games at all three Gila River Resorts & Casinos locations. It is the largest table games progressive jackpot in the state of Arizona.

“I am so happy for Luis”, said Kenneth Manuel, Chief Executive Officer of Gila River Resorts & Casinos. “When we installed the new King of Cards Table Games Progressive this is exactly the exciting win we hoped to have.”

Gomez already has plans for his big win. “I want to buy my parents a new house and I’d also like to buy a new car for me and my family,” said the winner.

The King of Cards Table Games progressive will now reset across Gila River Resorts & Casinos and await an opportunity to crown the next King of Cards and create another millionaire.