21-year-old man shot and killed near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

It happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police say officers responded to a shots-fired call at a housing development. Once they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Officials say Omega McDaniels Jr. was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police ask the public for help identifying anyone who was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

The investigation remains ongoing.

