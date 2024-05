PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 16th Street and Baseline Road.

Officials say the girl was found unresponsive in a backyard pool just before 6 p.m.

Family members were performing CPR on her when firefighters arrived.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition for treatment.

No further information is currently available.

This is the fourth water-related incident involving children in the Valley this week.