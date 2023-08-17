2-year-old boy in critical condition after falling into north Phoenix swimming pool

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is hospitalized after he fell into a swimming pool in north Phoenix.

At around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a home near 64th Street and Thunderbird Road for reports of a drowning.

Officials say family members found the boy in the pool and was not breathing.

When Phoenix Fire arrived at the scene CPR was already in progress. Advanced life support was initiated by paramedics as they rushed the child to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No other details have been provided.